You can now get nostalgic Korean toasties on Denmark Street

From breakfast to dinner, Day N Night has got you covered.

Toastie shop by day, ramen bar by night. Denmark Street has recently welcomed Day N Night, a nostalgic spot for Korean style toasties with a vibey interior, serving up delicious food, no matter the time of day. Day N Night teased their arrival on the 'gram three weeks ago, and have quickly built up a drool worthy insta feed with photos of their stacked toasties and beef ribs.

Take a little scroll if you don't believe us; their toasties look absolutely insane. Below is their Premium Beef Bulgogi Toastie with signature egg yolk, which looks eggscellent (would it be Lovin Dublin if we didn't make an egg pun wherever its possible to do so). They also have an open Crab and Caviar sambo, for when you want a toastie but you're feeling fancy.

Then from 4pm every day you can avail of the 'Night' menu at 'Day N Night', where they serve authentic Japanese ramen as well as the classic crowd pleaser, bao buns!

Advertisement

So if those Korean toasties have peaked your interest, get to Denmark Street ASAP. Day N Night opens for brekkie and lunch between 9am and 4pm, and then for dinner from 4pm to 10pm.

Header image via Instagram/daynnight_ie

READ ON: Calling all hot dog lovers: Smithfield welcomes second Gaucho's Dog shop