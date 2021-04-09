A brand new outdoor market is coming to Dublin this weekend

By Brian Dillon

April 9, 2021 at 12:36pm

Vendors are set to come together for a brand new outdoor market in Dublin this weekend.

Located at Westmanstown Sports and Conference, Lucan, people in the area will be able to head along to Hustle Bustle Farmer's Market for fresh produce, coffee, pastries and more tomorrow (April 10) from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

The brand new market will see vintage coffee van Beanery park up to serve coffee and sweet treats. The van has already been making the rounds in the Leinster area, so it will be a welcome addition for locals to the new market.

Hustle Bustle will also see the arrival of Unique Luxury Facemasks selling beautifully hand-stitched facemasks. Plus, there will be Stán Candle Co, who will be there with their soy, vegan and cruelty-free, fragrant, hand-poured artisan candles; a true delight for the senses.

Street food vendor Pinchos will also be on hand to serve up delicious grub, as well as The Irish Charcoal BBQ.

Hustle and Bustle Farmer's market will welcome additional vendors over the coming months, including Warm and Toasty Dublin in May, SSI Wholesale in mid-April and more. The outdoor market will take place every Saturday from April 10.

If you want to check out what they're all about before heading along, you can follow Hustle and Bustle Farmer's Market on Instagram.

