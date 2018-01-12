News

BREAKING: Gardaí Are At The Scene of a 'Violent Incident' In Dalkey

One person is dead according to reports

Garda

The body of a man has been discovered in a laneway in South Dublin this morning.

The body was found at approximately 8:30am this morning just off Covent Road in Dalkey, according to The Journal

Gardaí have sealed off the area and are currently investigating the scene.

Anyone who may have been on or near the laneway last night or early this morning is asked to contact the Dun Laoghaire Garda station on 01-666-5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any other Garda station.

READ MORE: Fingal County Council Issues Warning As "Emergency Treatment" Takes Place On Roads

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

