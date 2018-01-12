News

Fingal County Council Issues Warning As "Emergency Treatment" Takes Place On Roads

Temperatures dropped far below what was forecast last night

Shutterstock 145204897

Fingal County Council has issued a warning to drivers to be careful after emergency treatment was required on roads across North Dublin last night. 

Temperatures dropped "significantly" below what was forecast, creating ice which needed to be gritted at the last minute. 

Crews were mobilised across Fingal from 11pm. 

Several crashes have already taken place in Dublin today. 

Met Eireann has also warned about the possibility of spot flooding in Dublin tonight. 

READ NEXT: Great News - The Old Howth Trams Could Be Making A Comeback

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

