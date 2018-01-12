Fingal County Council Issues Warning As "Emergency Treatment" Takes Place On Roads

Temperatures dropped far below what was forecast last night

Fingal County Council has issued a warning to drivers to be careful after emergency treatment was required on roads across North Dublin last night.

Temperatures dropped "significantly" below what was forecast, creating ice which needed to be gritted at the last minute.

Crews were mobilised across Fingal from 11pm.

Road surface temperatures are significantly below forecast so emergency treatment is now required. Our crews have been mobilised and will commence salting roads across Fingal from 11pm tonight. Take care while driving. #ArriveAlive #BeWinterReady #YourCouncilWorkingForYou — FingalCountyCouncil (@Fingalcoco) January 11, 2018

Several crashes have already taken place in Dublin today.

#DUBLIN #M50 Collision in the middle lane northbound just after J9 Red Cow. https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 12, 2018

#DUBLIN UPDATE Templeogue Rd blocked both ways between Templeville Rd and the Cyprus Grove Rd jct. Use alternative route. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 12, 2018

Met Eireann has also warned about the possibility of spot flooding in Dublin tonight.

