A Pedestrian Has Been Struck By A Car In South Dublin This Afternoon

The man has been taken to St. Vincent's Hospital

A male pedestrian was struck by a car in Sandyford this afternoon.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was hit by a car on the Blackthorn Avenue in Sandyford, according to the Irish Independent.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital, but his condition is unknown.

An Garda Síochána stated that there were traffic diversions in place following the incident.

Dublin Traffic - Gardaí and Emergency Services at scene of an accident in Sandyford, no traffic between Blackthorn Drive to Blackthorn Ave, local diversions in place — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 12, 2018

