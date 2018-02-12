News

A Pedestrian Has Been Struck By A Car In South Dublin This Afternoon

The man has been taken to St. Vincent's Hospital

Garda

A male pedestrian was struck by a car in Sandyford this afternoon.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was hit by a car on the Blackthorn Avenue in Sandyford, according to the Irish Independent.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene. 

The pedestrian was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital, but his condition is unknown.

An Garda Síochána stated that there were traffic diversions in place following the incident. 

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

Comments

