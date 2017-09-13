This Romantic Restaurant By The Sea Is A Great Shout For A Stylish Valentine's Dinner

Want to escape the madness of the city centre for Valentine's Day this week? We've got just the thing...

We've written about the beautiful Cowfish in Bray before, and its cosy fire pits and seaside location make it the ideal spot for a romantic dinner – or a cocktail evening with the gals.

A rooftop garden restaurant with views right over the promenade and onto the waves, it’s effortlessly pretty and is filled with ferns and other live plants in every little alcove. Halogen heaters make sure that you’re nice and warm and you can enjoy the sea views from the windows that run along the entire side of the room.

Yep, we can already picture ourselves snuggling up here on Wednesday night.

The menu has yum dishes such as Slow Cooked Lamb Shoulder with Fennel Flatbread & Goat Cheese and Wild Mushroom Ravioli...

The menu has delicious choices of modern Mediterranean small and large plates, with an emphasis on high quality, locally sourced ingredients.

Fresh creamy Burrata is made in-house by their Italian chef, who also makes the pillowy plump gnocchi (available as a small plate with juicy prawns or as a cheesy side dish).

Large plates are designed to be shared (or not), with FX Buckley rib eye, fillet and sirloin steaks grilled to personal preference, and sliced if you do decide to take a more communal approach.

Fish specials such as pan-fried fillet of hake with puy lentils, celeriac fricassee, baby spinach and a poached hen’s egg, make the most of the kitchen team’s fish expertise.

Couples up for a boozy dinner will be well looked after the Raspberry Elderflow cocktail is sure to be mad popular, made with Tanqueray gin, elderflower, egg white, lemon juice, peach liquer, muddled raspberries and sugar syrup, and Cowfish also serves local Wicklow Wolf craft beers alongside the usual suspects like Heineken.

Head out for a pre-drinker stroll along the promenade and finish with a chocolatey treat after dinner for a night that's way more chilled out than anywhere in town.

Who said Valentine's Day was overrated? In a place this fab, it will be far from it.

