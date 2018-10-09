Feature Food and Drink

This Beautiful Rooftop Restaurant Is An Oasis By The Sea

Straight outta an interior design magazine...

Pjimage 32

Can we be honest with you? We know Bray is in Wicklow. We know. But it is just a hop and a skip on the DART, so we're making a rare exception to our Dublin-only rule.

And with all the incredible new eating and drinking places springing up there (Fish Bar and its divine supper club evening to name but one), Bray is fast becoming our new favourite ‘burb.

This addition to this beaut seaside town has made us fall in love even more. Cowfish (a clever play on Surf ‘n’ Turf), is a rooftop garden restaurant with views right over the promenade and onto the waves, and it’s effortlessly pretty.

Img 2577 1
Img 2579 1

The outside terrace is lit up with a fire pit outside and soft glowy lights, while inside is like a cosy jungle garden that’s straight outta an interiors mag.

Snuggly Foxford wool throws and pink cushions add a pop of colour to the otherwise green green green space. Filled with ferns and other live plants in every little alcove, halogen heaters make sure that you’re nice and warm and you can enjoy the sea views from the windows that run along the entire side of the room.

This is like nowhere else you’ll find in town.

Img 2580
Img 2581 1

The menu has delicious choices of modern Mediterranean small and large plates, with an emphasis on high quality, locally sourced ingredients.

Fresh creamy Burrata is made in-house by their Italian chef, who also makes the pillowy plump gnocchi (available as a small plate with juicy prawns or as a cheesy side dish). Homemade fennel bread is the perfect doughy wedge to scoop up the zingy Tztakiki and roast olives.

I also tried the melt-off-the-bone short rib, which is listed as a small plate but could easily do as a main, as well as the crab croquettes which were fresh and light and came with wasabi, avocado purée, pickled fennel, orange, rocket, lemon dressing.

This is perfect crisply coated crab.

Full Size Render 6
Img 2590
Img 2591

Large plates are designed to be shared (or not), with FX Buckley rib eye, fillet and sirloin steaks grilled to personal preference, and sliced if you do decide to take a more communal approach.

Fish specials such as pan-fried fillet of hake with puy lentils, celeriac fricassee, baby spinach and a poached hen’s egg, make the most of the kitchen team’s fish expertise. With a prime location right by the sea, I was chuffed to see fish make up a lot of the menu, with scallops, prawns, tuna and smoked haddock all taking part.

A chocolate mousse dessert was always going to be hard to resist, and with a little chocolate truffle on the side boy was I glad I didn’t. Oh, and they also have the cutest miniature milk bottles for your coffee.

Full Size Render 7
Full Size Render 8

Boozehounds are well sorted too, and we can well imagine this becoming the top spot to go for a few evening cocktails, sitting on the terrace by the blazing fire.

The Raspberry Elderflow cocktail is sure to be mad popular, made with Tanqueray gin, elderflower, egg white, lemon juice, peach liquer, muddled raspberries and sugar syrup, and Cowfish also serves local Wicklow Wolf craft beers alongside the usual suspects like Heineken.

Cowfish hasn’t been open long, but by 8pm last night it was full to the brim with locals catching up - always a great sign to see a restaurant full when it’s a) not in the city centre and b) not even a Saturday night.

Chilling here, surrounded by the chatter of other tables and the buzz of a restaurant that has quickly found its groove, I was reminded just how brilliant Ireland’s foodie scene really is.

The majority of places that have opened in Dublin of late all have a similar industrial vibe - exposed brick and wrought iron over-trendiness - but this feels like a real oasis. Try this place once and we guarantee you’ll be back again and again.

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
This Beautiful Rooftop Restaurant Is An Oasis By The Sea
This Beautiful Rooftop Restaurant Is An Oasis By The Sea
This Terrifying Walk Is One Of The Scariest Things To Do In Dublin This Halloween
This Terrifying Walk Is One Of The Scariest Things To Do In Dublin This Halloween
12 Dublin Nightclubs We All Went To That Are Now Sadly Closed Down
12 Dublin Nightclubs We All Went To That Are Now Sadly Closed Down
18 Words The Irish Language Has That We Really Should Be Using Every Day
18 Words The Irish Language Has That We Really Should Be Using Every Day
15 Of The Most Shameful Things To Happen To You In Dublin
15 Of The Most Shameful Things To Happen To You In Dublin
Seven Amazing Takeaway Suggestions For Every Conceivable Mood
Seven Amazing Takeaway Suggestions For Every Conceivable Mood
14 Things You Quickly Discover When You Move Up To Dublin From 'The Country'
14 Things You Quickly Discover When You Move Up To Dublin From 'The Country'
7 Great Spots For A Date In Dublin That Won't Break The Bank
7 Great Spots For A Date In Dublin That Won't Break The Bank
Here Are 5 Spectacular Places You Should Grab Brunch Today
Here Are 5 Spectacular Places You Should Grab Brunch Today
21 Things You'll Instantly Recognise If You're A Primary School Teacher
21 Things You'll Instantly Recognise If You're A Primary School Teacher
These Are The 11 Most Reliable Dublin Restaurants Where You'll Always Have An Amazing Meal
These Are The 11 Most Reliable Dublin Restaurants Where You'll Always Have An Amazing Meal
17 Of The Greatest Irish Curse Words And Insults – Defined At Last
17 Of The Greatest Irish Curse Words And Insults – Defined At Last
Post Malone Has Just Announced A Huge Dublin Show
What's On

Post Malone Has Just Announced A Huge Dublin Show
This Terrifying Walk Is One Of The Scariest Things To Do In Dublin This Halloween
Feature

This Terrifying Walk Is One Of The Scariest Things To Do In Dublin This Halloween
The Ultimate Halloween Film Is Being Screened At The Light House Cinema This Week
What's On

The Ultimate Halloween Film Is Being Screened At The Light House Cinema This Week
The Greatest And Best Value Takeaway Meal Ever Served In Dublin
Reviews

The Greatest And Best Value Takeaway Meal Ever Served In Dublin

The Botanic Gardens In Glasnevin Will Be Hosting Scary Movie Nights This Halloween
Dublin

The Botanic Gardens In Glasnevin Will Be Hosting Scary Movie Nights This Halloween
Krispy Kreme Has Announced That It Will Be CLOSING Its Late Night Drive-Thru
Food and Drink

Krispy Kreme Has Announced That It Will Be CLOSING Its Late Night Drive-Thru
VIDEO: Footage Emerges Of Dublin Taxi Driver "Chasing And Driving At Cyclist" In Terrifying Clip
News

VIDEO: Footage Emerges Of Dublin Taxi Driver "Chasing And Driving At Cyclist" In Terrifying Clip
One Of The Best Christmas Movies Is Going To Be Screened With A Live Orchestra At The National Concert Hall This December
What's On

One Of The Best Christmas Movies Is Going To Be Screened With A Live Orchestra At The National Concert Hall This December

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group