News

A Surprising Amount Of People Actually Pay For The "Plane Water" In Dublin Airport

Maybe people aren't as bad as we think?

Screen Shot 2018 01 04 At 14 53 09

Y'know those shelves of water bottles dotted around Dublin Airport that encourage people to take a bottle and simply drop the €1 into the box? Turns out that a LOT more people are honest about paying than you might think. 

Dublin Airport tweeted a photo of their 'honesty box' initiative today, when one Twitter user asked how many people actually pay the euro...

Apparently a good 92% of people are honest enough to pay for the water - despite it being easy to simply take a bottle and walk away 

Dss Y0H Qu0 Aawh5Y

Well know. Isn't that nice to hear?

We agree with Dublin Airport about the 8% who don't cough up... Bad karma people, bad karma. 

READ NEXT: One Of The Notorious 'Scissor Sisters' Has Been Released From Prison

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

News

Read More in News
A Surprising Amount Of People Actually Pay For The "Plane Water" In Dublin Airport
A Surprising Amount Of People Actually Pay For The "Plane Water" In Dublin Airport
Dublin Father-Of-Fifteen's 326 Convictions Described As "Some Kind Of Record"
Dublin Father-Of-Fifteen's 326 Convictions Described As "Some Kind Of Record"
One Of The Notorious 'Scissor Sisters' Has Been Released From Prison
One Of The Notorious 'Scissor Sisters' Has Been Released From Prison
The Fascinating Habits Of Dublin Taxi Users Have Been Revealed
The Fascinating Habits Of Dublin Taxi Users Have Been Revealed
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Promises To Build Dublin's Newest Motorway To North Of The Country
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Promises To Build Dublin's Newest Motorway To North Of The Country
The Garda Immigration Bureau Helped To Make This Dublin Proposal Beyond Special
The Garda Immigration Bureau Helped To Make This Dublin Proposal Beyond Special
Aer Lingus Flights To The US Disrupted Due To Extreme Weather
Aer Lingus Flights To The US Disrupted Due To Extreme Weather
Member Of The Hutch Family Stabbed In Dublin Home On Wednesday Night
Member Of The Hutch Family Stabbed In Dublin Home On Wednesday Night
Several Areas Of Dublin Revealed As Being The Dirtiest Places In Ireland
Several Areas Of Dublin Revealed As Being The Dirtiest Places In Ireland
Convicted Paedophile Lived And Worked In Dublin B&B For A Year While Awaiting Second Sentence
Convicted Paedophile Lived And Worked In Dublin B&B For A Year While Awaiting Second Sentence
Fire Brigade Issues Warning As Trees Block Roads Across Dublin
Fire Brigade Issues Warning As Trees Block Roads Across Dublin
These Are The Taxi Driver Attacks In Dublin That You Need To Be Informed About
These Are The Taxi Driver Attacks In Dublin That You Need To Be Informed About
This Two-Bedroom Cottage In Dundrum Is Gorgeous On The Inside
Lifestyle

This Two-Bedroom Cottage In Dundrum Is Gorgeous On The Inside
Dublin Father-Of-Fifteen's 326 Convictions Described As "Some Kind Of Record"
News

Dublin Father-Of-Fifteen's 326 Convictions Described As "Some Kind Of Record"
One Of The Notorious 'Scissor Sisters' Has Been Released From Prison
News

One Of The Notorious 'Scissor Sisters' Has Been Released From Prison
All Three Lord Of The Rings Movies Will Be Shown At The Sugar Club This Month
Dublin

All Three Lord Of The Rings Movies Will Be Shown At The Sugar Club This Month

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
Dublin

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
News

The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
Dublin

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
Dublin

People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin