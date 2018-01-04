A Surprising Amount Of People Actually Pay For The "Plane Water" In Dublin Airport
Maybe people aren't as bad as we think?
Y'know those shelves of water bottles dotted around Dublin Airport that encourage people to take a bottle and simply drop the €1 into the box? Turns out that a LOT more people are honest about paying than you might think.
Dublin Airport tweeted a photo of their 'honesty box' initiative today, when one Twitter user asked how many people actually pay the euro...
Apparently a good 92% of people are honest enough to pay for the water - despite it being easy to simply take a bottle and walk away
, Hi Colm, 92% of people pay for Plane Water via the Honesty Box system. We're pretty sure the other 8% will have no luck.— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) January 4, 2018
Well know. Isn't that nice to hear?
We agree with Dublin Airport about the 8% who don't cough up... Bad karma people, bad karma.
