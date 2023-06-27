Abbey Theatre condemns 'random act of mindless violence' on Ukrainian actor

By Simon Kelly

June 27, 2023 at 9:45am

The actor had just finished a performance in the iconic Dublin venue.

The Abbey Theatre has released a statement condemning an unprovoked attack on a Ukrainian actor who was hospitalised on Saturday night.

Oleksandr Grekov (23) was in Ireland with the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theatre to perform a version of Brian Friel's play 'Translations'.

Upon completing a performance, the actor was glassed and bitten by a group of five people after they tried to steal his cigarettes. The incident occurred on Eden Quay. He was taken to Mater hospital to treat his wounds and receive stitches.

"We were honoured to welcome and work with our Ukrainian colleagues from the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theatre over the last ten days, showing their production of Brian Friel's Translations to sold out houses at the Abbey Theatre," the statement from the Abbey read.

"They are a group of incredible and resilient artists - using their art as an act of resistance to speak to their lived experience in a powerful and deeply moving way.

"Unfortunately, one of the cast was attacked near the Abbey on Saturday evening after the final performance. This was an unprovoked, random act of mindless violence that left the cast member needing stitches and treatment in hospital.

"Both the Abbey Theatre and the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theatre condemn this behaviour and stand together against bullying and violence of this nature.

"The cast member is recovering well and began the journey home to Kyiv with the rest of the company yesterday. The Abbey Theatre will continue to work with the gardai, who are investigating the incident."

"This incident will not overshadow the joyful and important collaboration between our two theatre companies," the statement concluded.

The Ukrainian Community in Ireland followed up with their own statement condemning the violence, and thanking the Gardaí and Ambulance Service for their quick response.

In a statement, the Garda confirmed they received a report about the assault and said that no arrests have been made as of yet.

This article originally appeared on JOE 

Header image via Instagram / Abbey Theatre

