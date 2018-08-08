News

Activists Have Taken Over A House In Dublin In Protest Of Housing Conditions

About 150 people marched from the spire last night

Summerhill House Occupation

Activists have taken over a house on Summerhill in protest of the current housing crisis.

Around 150 people marched from the spire last night to Summerhill Parade with approximately 10 of those people who were wearing Leo Varadker masks occupied the house.

The protesters released a statement on Facebook calling for the council to buy the house back from the current owners via a compulsory purchase order.

The statement reads, "35 Summerhill Parade is a property owned by Pat and PJ O'Donnell (owners of POD, and sponsors of the Clare GAA team). This house is part of a cluster of properties on Summerhill Parade owned by the O'Donnell family. All properties had similar issues with overcrowding, poor conditions and dodgy cash-in-hand dealings. A total of 120 tenants lived between the five properties, each paying between €350-€450 for a bed in a room of 6-8 people. In May, a mass eviction occurred between the five properties resulting in these 120 tenants being illegally evicted over the duration of a week."

It said the O'Donnell bought the house in 2016 and have gotten approval to develop it into office space with "no consideration was given for the local community and their needs in these plans.... It's a fine example of gentrification in action."

"Housing and community activists today have occupied the property of Summerhill Parade because enough is enough, Pat O'Donnell should not be allowed sit on these potential homes."

The occupiers are also looking for volunteers to help with the occupation. They have set up a google doc so people can help out in shifts.

Jennifer Cosgrove

Written By

Jennifer Cosgrove

