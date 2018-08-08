Mariah Carey Has Responded To THAT Ireland Hockey Christmas Clip

It's been a fairly standard few days for the Ireland women's hockey team. Ya know, just reaching the World Cup final, attracting thousands of people to Dame Street for a homecoming reception and capturing the attention of international music megastars.

After finally succumbing to the Netherlands in the final on Sunday, the girls in green sang and danced there way home to Dublin, and were even on the end of a mild telling off on their flight back.

They then made their way to Dame Street where they were met by thousands of adoring fans who they serenaded with Irish sporting classics such as Olé Olé Olé and ehhh... High by the Lighthouse Family.

The one rendition that stood out though was All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey, mainly because of the fact that it's still only August but mostly because it's an absolute banger. Check it out here or in the video below if you missed it...

Extraordinary scenes in Dublin- all I want for Christmas in August pic.twitter.com/0Um8kIPeql — Laura Hogan (@LauraHoganTV3) August 6, 2018

It must have been good because the version has caught the attention of Mimi herself...

"A-Mazing." Not our words, the words of Mariah feckin' Carey.

There seems to be no end in sight for the rising stardom of the Ireland women's hockey team but they still remain as humble as ever, taking time out yesterday to visit the kids at Crumlin Children's Hospital.

Fantastic afternoon in Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin meeting the amazing staff and patients #greenarmy pic.twitter.com/OtApTtsx3V — Irish Hockey (@irishhockey) August 7, 2018

What a team. Oh and in case you were wondering, there are only 139 days until Christmas. Any excuse...

