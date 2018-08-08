Video

Mariah Carey Has Responded To THAT Ireland Hockey Christmas Clip

Mimi is impressed...

Screen Shot 2018 08 08 At 09 04 53

It's been a fairly standard few days for the Ireland women's hockey team. Ya know, just reaching the World Cup final, attracting thousands of people to Dame Street for a homecoming reception and capturing the attention of international music megastars.

After finally succumbing to the Netherlands in the final on Sunday, the girls in green sang and danced there way home to Dublin, and were even on the end of a mild telling off on their flight back.

They then made their way to Dame Street where they were met by thousands of adoring fans who they serenaded with Irish sporting classics such as Olé Olé Olé and ehhh... High by the Lighthouse Family.

The one rendition that stood out though was All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey, mainly because of the fact that it's still only August but mostly because it's an absolute banger. Check it out here or in the video below if you missed it...

It must have been good because the version has caught the attention of Mimi herself...

"A-Mazing." Not our words, the words of Mariah feckin' Carey.

There seems to be no end in sight for the rising stardom of the Ireland women's hockey team but they still remain as humble as ever, taking time out yesterday to visit the kids at Crumlin Children's Hospital.

What a team. Oh and in case you were wondering, there are only 139 days until Christmas. Any excuse...

Mariah Carey All I Want For Christmas Ireland hockey World Cup Dublin Homecoming
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

