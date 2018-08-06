VIDEO: 'All I Want For Christmas' Breaks Out At Irish Hockey Homecoming And Why

The massive rendition was so loud but it's like a million days until Christmas, pls don't do this...

If you told us that we'd be singing this Mariah Carey classic on a Dublin street in August, we'd think that you were absolutely bonkers mad.

Then again, if you told us that we'd be in a World Cup final, we would have definitely thought that you had too much time in the sun the last couple of months.

The girls in green did us all very proud and came so close but faced a slightly better Netherlands team in the final.

They had their homecoming today and the place was absolutely packed and sure no better place to have an auld sing-song than on the street.

Extraordinary scenes in Dublin- all I want for Christmas in August pic.twitter.com/0Um8kIPeql — Laura Hogan (@LauraHoganTV3) August 6, 2018

Hopefully this sing-song won't summon Winter like conditions now.

