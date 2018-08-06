One Of Dundrum Town Centre's Most Popular Shops Is Closing Its Doors It Seems

"If nothing changes, than the store will shut in two weeks."

It would be a sad sight to see this place go from Dundrum.

It looks like one of the shopping centre's most popular stores is about to close down according to a source.

House of Fraser will be forced to close, according to RSVP Live, unless "something changes" within the store.

A source in Dundrum told the publication that it could be gone by the end of the month:

"They know on Thursday if they will have to close. If nothing changes, than the store will shut in two weeks.



"All concessions got the warning last week that it's possible."

The retailer said in June that although 31 of its 59 stores are getting the chop, its stores in Dundrum and Belfast would be safe.

The store has been a go-to for shoppers and was in Dundrum since the shopping centre opened in 2005.

The Sunday Telegraph said that a rescue deal for the retailer was "fading".

