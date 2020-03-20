Close

  Aldi looking to recruit people who have lost their jobs in hospitality or retail

Aldi looking to recruit people who have lost their jobs in hospitality or retail

By Sarah Finnan

March 20, 2020 at 10:37am

Aldi is appealing to people who have lost their jobs in retail or hospitality to get in touch.

Popular grocery store Aldi is launching a nationwide recruitment drive in the coming days. Looking to hire staff across all stores, management is appealing to anyone who may have lost their jobs in the retail or hospitality sector to apply.

Committed to ensuring adequate levels of service are maintained in all stores, Group Buying Director John Curtin commented:

"Retail is going to be at the frontline of the battle against Covid-19 as we head into the weeks before us. We want to strengthen our team to make sure we can play our part in this national effort."

He later added:

"We are very conscious of being able to provide opportunities to some of the very many people who have lost their livelihoods, hopefully temporarily, through no fault of their own."

Following the example of several other shops, the likes of Lidl, Avoca and Dunnes Stores, the company has also implemented a number of other practices to safeguard both staff and customers alike - including priority shopping for the elderly as well as improved social distancing measures.

Further details of the recruitment drive will be revealed in the coming days.

READ NEXT: Avoca introduces personalised shopping service for those at high-risk of contracting Covid-19

