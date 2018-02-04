News

An 81-Year-Old Tallaght Granny Had Everyone Bawling On Ireland's Got Talent Last Night

"My husband... I miss him like a limb"

Screen Shot 2018 02 04 At 10 21 37

We hope you're not feeling sensitive this morning, because a mega-talented great-granny from Tallaght is about to make you weep like a baby. 

Viewers of last night's Ireland's Got Talent were in absolute bits after seeing Evelyn's performance of 'Send In The Clowns', which wowed the judges and even had Michelle Visage press the golden buzzer to send her straight through to the semi-final.

81-year-old Evelyn rocked up in her fur coat and long velvet dress – the most stylish granny in Dublin.

Evelyn spoke about her husband passing away seven years ago and how she loves to sing to her six great-grandchildren.

I miss him like a limb. Seven years nearly now. He was a good man… He used to love to hear me sing. I used to sing to them all.
Screen Shot 2018 02 04 At 10 37 26
Screen Shot 2018 02 04 At 10 37 50

After receiving a standing ovation Evelyn broke down in tears and said her husband would be so proud of her.

Screen Shot 2018 02 04 At 10 28 38

If you manage to watch this and not be an absolute bawling mess then nothing will ever make you cry...

We. Are. In. Bits.

READ NEXT: Brace Yourselves – Dublin Is Heading For A Serious Cold Snap

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

News

Read More in News
An 81-Year-Old Tallaght Granny Had Everyone Bawling On Ireland's Got Talent Last Night
An 81-Year-Old Tallaght Granny Had Everyone Bawling On Ireland's Got Talent Last Night
Brace Yourselves – Dublin Is Heading For A Serious Cold Snap
Brace Yourselves – Dublin Is Heading For A Serious Cold Snap
Dublin Fire Brigade Have Issued A Warning To Anyone Heading Home After The Rugby Tonight
Dublin Fire Brigade Have Issued A Warning To Anyone Heading Home After The Rugby Tonight
WATCH: Dublin Cyclist Has Lucky Escape After Trying To Speed Through Railway Barriers
WATCH: Dublin Cyclist Has Lucky Escape After Trying To Speed Through Railway Barriers
UCD Medical Students Forced To Resit Exam After 230 People Get Suspicious A-Grade
UCD Medical Students Forced To Resit Exam After 230 People Get Suspicious A-Grade
10 Classic People You'll Run Into On Camden Street Of A Saturday Night
10 Classic People You'll Run Into On Camden Street Of A Saturday Night
PIC: Car Falls Off Big Drop In Fairview And Lands In Water
PIC: Car Falls Off Big Drop In Fairview And Lands In Water
Man Who Horrifically Vandalised The George Nightclub Has Been Acquitted Of Charges
Man Who Horrifically Vandalised The George Nightclub Has Been Acquitted Of Charges
Dublin Sportsman Who Gouged Eyes Of Taxi Driver On Night Out Gets Community Service
Dublin Sportsman Who Gouged Eyes Of Taxi Driver On Night Out Gets Community Service
BREAKING: A Man's Body Has Been Found In Dublin City Centre
BREAKING: A Man's Body Has Been Found In Dublin City Centre
Fatal Road Traffic Incident In Leinster Is Third Serious Collision On Irish Roads Today
Fatal Road Traffic Incident In Leinster Is Third Serious Collision On Irish Roads Today
PICS: This Is The Most Clamped Area Of Dublin And You NEED To Be Aware Of It
PICS: This Is The Most Clamped Area Of Dublin And You NEED To Be Aware Of It
20 Things To Do This Weekend When It's Lashing Rain
Feature

20 Things To Do This Weekend When It's Lashing Rain
Dublin Fire Brigade Have Issued A Warning To Anyone Heading Home After The Rugby Tonight
News

Dublin Fire Brigade Have Issued A Warning To Anyone Heading Home After The Rugby Tonight
Hidden Behind The Traditional Exterior Of This Ballsbridge Home Is A Modern Masterpiece
Lifestyle

Hidden Behind The Traditional Exterior Of This Ballsbridge Home Is A Modern Masterpiece
A Historical Bar In South Dublin Has Had A Makeover And It Looks SO Beaut
Food and Drink

A Historical Bar In South Dublin Has Had A Makeover And It Looks SO Beaut

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Dublin

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
News

Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
Food and Drink

Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
BREAKING: Body Discovered In Burnt-Out Car At Killiney Train Station This Evening
Dublin

BREAKING: Body Discovered In Burnt-Out Car At Killiney Train Station This Evening

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin