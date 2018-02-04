An 81-Year-Old Tallaght Granny Had Everyone Bawling On Ireland's Got Talent Last Night

We hope you're not feeling sensitive this morning, because a mega-talented great-granny from Tallaght is about to make you weep like a baby.

Viewers of last night's Ireland's Got Talent were in absolute bits after seeing Evelyn's performance of 'Send In The Clowns', which wowed the judges and even had Michelle Visage press the golden buzzer to send her straight through to the semi-final.

81-year-old Evelyn rocked up in her fur coat and long velvet dress – the most stylish granny in Dublin.

Evelyn spoke about her husband passing away seven years ago and how she loves to sing to her six great-grandchildren.

I miss him like a limb. Seven years nearly now. He was a good man… He used to love to hear me sing. I used to sing to them all.

After receiving a standing ovation Evelyn broke down in tears and said her husband would be so proud of her.

If you manage to watch this and not be an absolute bawling mess then nothing will ever make you cry...

We. Are. In. Bits.

One of the best versions of Send In The Clowns I’ve ever heard #GotTalentIRL. A song that needs to be song by an older person with a lifetime of experience behind them. — Rory Cowan (@1rorycowan) February 3, 2018

OMG I was dying to tell everyone about Evelyn, she is amazing, I think @michellevisage might have the winner there?? We’ll have to wait n see @michellevisage @denise_vanouten @KennedyLucy @GotTalentIRL #GotTalentIRL — jason byrne (@thejasonbyrne) February 3, 2018

