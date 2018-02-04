News

Brace Yourselves – Dublin Is Heading For A Serious Cold Snap

The shite weather isn't over yet...

Whhyyyyyyyyy has it been so cold for a million years already? Okay slight exaggeration, but for real, we're sick of having numb hands every time we step outside and still having to wear our wooly jumpers and winter coats. 

The bad news is the cold spell is continuing, with Met Eireann predicting for Dublin's weather today "isolated light showers near the coast" and although most areas will be dry today with sunny spells after a cold start, temperatures won't rise about 5 or so degrees.

As for tonight? We hope you have an electric blanket. It will be "a very cold night with a widespread air and ground frost. Minimum temperatures ranging +1 to -2 degrees, coldest inland where frost will be severe."

Highest temperatures tomorrow will range 4 to 8 degrees. So yeah, still freezing. 

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

