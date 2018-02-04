Feature

20 Things To Do This Weekend When It's Lashing Rain

No raindrops are gonna bring us down, no sirree...

Shutterstock 323261750

Think you've been snookered by the shoddy weather? Not at all!

Here are 20 suggestions on how to pass your rainy weekend...

1. Get the fuck under the duvet and watch one of these great documentaries on Netflix

You ain't moving for no man (except maybe the pizza delivery man).

Screen-Shot-2015-05-29-at-12.08.14

2. Get food delivered to your front door with Deliveroo

Doesn't get much better than this.

chicken-crackbird

3. Think about cleaning your house for a second, then return to Netflix never to have that thought again

Who were you kidding?

1343001942612 2092979

4. Lie on your bed reading Facebook on your phone and keep telling yourself you’ll get up and do something ‘in a minute’

For the entire day.

Cinnamon Bun

5. Head to Dundrum and blow all your cash

Realise how hungry you are when you get home, and just how empty your bank account is.

Make It Rain

6. While in Dundrum go to the Rainforest Adventure Golf

It’ll feel even more authentic with torrential downpour outside, swear!

578152 328055697262181 1648522519 n

7. Go see 'Phantom Thread' in the cinema

Reportedly Daniel Day-Lewis' last ever film, so soak up his legendary acting skills in this post-war drama on the big screen.

8. Pretend it’s December and make mulled wine

If the goddamn weather is going to pretend it's December then so are we!

looks-like-rain1

9. Download Tinder just for the lols

But if someone suggests leaving the house for a date in the rain delete it immediately.

Notime

10. Have an Affogato inside in Murphy's Ice Cream on Wicklow Street

It'll warm you up nicely, plus you can pretend you're in Italy on your summer holidays.

1057365 10200712767235931 1864391955 o-1

11. Make a blanket fort

Rainy days were made for reliving your childhood, right?

CTAID The original blanket fort

12. Play lava floor

Ditto.

tumblr mzwywyYBty1qa3oruo3 250

13. Do a Harry Potter movie marathon

And giggle at how teeny tiny the trio are in the first few films.

1df

14. Host a wine and cheese night

But ask your guests to bring the goods, then you won't have to move! Bonus points if you invite someone called Nigel and ask them to bring brie.

15. Procrastibake

Then proceed to eat all of it .

procrastibaking-wm

16. Suffer a sugar comedown riddled by food regret

Why oh why did you eat all those fairy cakes?

tumblr mze9hm5kIN1t2sdq3o2 500

17. Decide you need to get fit and go for a jog in the rain

That'll burn off all 5 million calories, won't it?

57514857

18. Return from the jog starving and eat more crap

It's grand they'll cancel out each other...

138106843141662

19. Use this tool on the Ryanair website to find the cheapest flight out of here

Sun, sea and sand for under a hundred beans? Sure g'wan..

Screen-Shot-2015-05-29-at-13.13.59

20. Head to your favourite pub, preferably one that has a fireplace, and shoot the breeze over a few pints with your pals

Luckily, we have a list of cosy Dublin pubs with fireplaces right here.

fireplace-main full-1

READ NEXT: 6 Fun Rainy Day Activities For Kids In Dublin

things to do in Dublin activities rainy day
Fíodhna Horan Murphy

Written By

Fíodhna Horan Murphy

    Comments

    Feature

    Read More in Feature
    20 Things To Do This Weekend When It's Lashing Rain
    20 Things To Do This Weekend When It's Lashing Rain
    Here's Where You'll Find One Of The Best Pasta Dishes In Dublin
    Here's Where You'll Find One Of The Best Pasta Dishes In Dublin
    Seven Types Of Shite We All Eat When We're Mouldy In Dublin
    Seven Types Of Shite We All Eat When We're Mouldy In Dublin
    11 Stellar Places To Head for A Deadly Daytime Date In Dublin
    11 Stellar Places To Head for A Deadly Daytime Date In Dublin
    10 Classic People You'll Run Into On Camden Street Of A Saturday Night
    10 Classic People You'll Run Into On Camden Street Of A Saturday Night
    21 Things You'll Remember If You Were Obsessed With Watching 'Home And Away' In The '90s
    21 Things You'll Remember If You Were Obsessed With Watching 'Home And Away' In The '90s
    10 Of Dublin's Most Instagrammable Restaurants
    10 Of Dublin's Most Instagrammable Restaurants
    Relaxation Bucket List: 10 Ways You Can De-Stress In Dublin
    Relaxation Bucket List: 10 Ways You Can De-Stress In Dublin
    44 Thoughts Everyone Has Had While Shopping at Penneys
    44 Thoughts Everyone Has Had While Shopping at Penneys
    Glovers Alley Is The Hottest Restaurant In Dublin – And It Hasn't Even Opened Yet
    Glovers Alley Is The Hottest Restaurant In Dublin – And It Hasn't Even Opened Yet
    14 Unforgivable Sins All Dublin People Know To Be True
    14 Unforgivable Sins All Dublin People Know To Be True
    17 Of The Greatest Irish Curse Words And Insults – Defined At Last
    17 Of The Greatest Irish Curse Words And Insults – Defined At Last
    Dublin Fire Brigade Have Issued A Warning To Anyone Heading Home After The Rugby Tonight
    News

    Dublin Fire Brigade Have Issued A Warning To Anyone Heading Home After The Rugby Tonight
    Hidden Behind The Traditional Exterior Of This Ballsbridge Home Is A Modern Masterpiece
    Lifestyle

    Hidden Behind The Traditional Exterior Of This Ballsbridge Home Is A Modern Masterpiece
    A Historical Bar In South Dublin Has Had A Makeover And It Looks SO Beaut
    Food and Drink

    A Historical Bar In South Dublin Has Had A Makeover And It Looks SO Beaut
    Here's Where You'll Find One Of The Best Pasta Dishes In Dublin
    Feature

    Here's Where You'll Find One Of The Best Pasta Dishes In Dublin

    The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
    Dublin

    The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
    Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
    News

    Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
    Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
    Food and Drink

    Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
    BREAKING: Body Discovered In Burnt-Out Car At Killiney Train Station This Evening
    Dublin

    BREAKING: Body Discovered In Burnt-Out Car At Killiney Train Station This Evening

    Sections

    Lovin Dublin

    Work With Us

    Other Sites

    lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
    Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin