Search icon

News

30th Oct 2025

Approval granted for major Luas extension

Ava Keady

The project involves the existing Green Line.

Approval has been granted for a major Luas line extension.

The project involves the existing Green Line, which terminates at Broombridge, with the extension meaning it will now terminate at Charlestown in Finglas.

Four stops will be added along the 3.9 kilometer long extension, including St Helena’s, Finglas village, St Margaret’s Road and Charlestown.

Additionally, a park-and-ride facility will be provided at the St Margaret’s Road stop, which is close to the M50 and N2 roads.

An estimated population of 56,000 will be served by 2035 due to the extension, and morning rush hour journey times are set to decrease by nearly 15 minutes.

An Coimisiún Pleanála granted the Railway Order which contains 12 conditions, mainly relating to environmental issues.

Upon deciding, the commission reference the ‘positive long-term impacts’ of the project such as faster and more reliable public transport services, improved pedestrian and cyclist safety and reduced traffic congestion.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien called this ‘a major milestone in expanding Dublin’s public transport network’.

“Luas Finglas will offer thousands of Dubliners a fast, reliable, sustainable way to get around the city, helping to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality.

“The additional cycle and pedestrian facilities involved in the project will offer even more sustainable and active transport options.”

Furthermore, Social Democrats TD Rory Hearne, who represents the area, welcomed the announcement but added that delivery needs to be seen as soon as possible.

“People in Finglas and the surrounding area have expressed concern to me about the timeframe for the completion of this extension,” he said.

“The Government must now prioritise the delivery of this crucial infrastructure project by allocating more resources and bringing forward its completion date.”

Topics:

Dublin,Luas,transport

RELATED ARTICLES

Pedestrian, 30s, dies in truck crash on one of Dublin city’s busiest streets 

Dublin

Pedestrian, 30s, dies in truck crash on one of Dublin city’s busiest streets 

By Ava Keady

Dame Street closed as Gardaí attend scene of ‘serious collision’

breaking news

Dame Street closed as Gardaí attend scene of ‘serious collision’

By Ava Keady

19-year-old Ava Crean wins women’s national title at Dublin Marathon

Dublin

19-year-old Ava Crean wins women’s national title at Dublin Marathon

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Irish Rail confirm catering will return to a popular Dublin service by the end of the year 

Irish Rail

Irish Rail confirm catering will return to a popular Dublin service by the end of the year 

By Ava Keady

Over 100 artists to take over Dublin for Gallery Weekend 2025

dublin gallery weekend

Over 100 artists to take over Dublin for Gallery Weekend 2025

By Ava Keady

English tourist dies after alleged Temple Bar assault

sensitive

English tourist dies after alleged Temple Bar assault

By Lovin' Media

Fred Again announces pop up show in Dublin

music

Fred Again announces pop up show in Dublin

By Ava Keady

Fred Again rumoured to be playing a pop up show in Dublin

Halloween

Fred Again rumoured to be playing a pop up show in Dublin

By Ava Keady

Over 22,000 people take part in Dublin Marathon

Dublin

Over 22,000 people take part in Dublin Marathon

By Ava Keady

Hop on the HYROX hype train with Perpetua Fitness

Hop on the HYROX hype train with Perpetua Fitness

By Aoibhinn Clancy

Irish Rail confirm catering will return to a popular Dublin service by the end of the year 

Irish Rail

Irish Rail confirm catering will return to a popular Dublin service by the end of the year 

By Ava Keady

Over 100 artists to take over Dublin for Gallery Weekend 2025

dublin gallery weekend

Over 100 artists to take over Dublin for Gallery Weekend 2025

By Ava Keady

English tourist dies after alleged Temple Bar assault

sensitive

English tourist dies after alleged Temple Bar assault

By Lovin' Media

Five places to get a warming bowl of Ramen in Dublin

food

Five places to get a warming bowl of Ramen in Dublin

By Ava Keady

Fred Again announces pop up show in Dublin

music

Fred Again announces pop up show in Dublin

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Fred Again rumoured to be playing a pop up show in Dublin

Halloween

Fred Again rumoured to be playing a pop up show in Dublin

By Ava Keady

Over 22,000 people take part in Dublin Marathon

Dublin

Over 22,000 people take part in Dublin Marathon

By Ava Keady

15 scary and most haunted places in Dublin that you’ll want to visit this Halloween

dublin halloween

15 scary and most haunted places in Dublin that you’ll want to visit this Halloween

By Ava Keady

Three Dublin hotels make Michelin Key list for 2025

Hotel

Three Dublin hotels make Michelin Key list for 2025

By Ava Keady

Tell us your favourite Irish weather phrase and you could win a €250 Regatta gift card

Tell us your favourite Irish weather phrase and you could win a €250 Regatta gift card

By Sarah McKenna

Prepare for the busy season with FREE Square webinar

Prepare for the busy season with FREE Square webinar

By Aoibhinn Clancy

Load more stories