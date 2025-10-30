Approval granted for major Luas extension

The project involves the existing Green Line.

Approval has been granted for a major Luas line extension.

The project involves the existing Green Line, which terminates at Broombridge, with the extension meaning it will now terminate at Charlestown in Finglas.

Four stops will be added along the 3.9 kilometer long extension, including St Helena’s, Finglas village, St Margaret’s Road and Charlestown.

Additionally, a park-and-ride facility will be provided at the St Margaret’s Road stop, which is close to the M50 and N2 roads.

An estimated population of 56,000 will be served by 2035 due to the extension, and morning rush hour journey times are set to decrease by nearly 15 minutes.

An Coimisiún Pleanála granted the Railway Order which contains 12 conditions, mainly relating to environmental issues.

Upon deciding, the commission reference the ‘positive long-term impacts’ of the project such as faster and more reliable public transport services, improved pedestrian and cyclist safety and reduced traffic congestion.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien called this ‘a major milestone in expanding Dublin’s public transport network’.

“Luas Finglas will offer thousands of Dubliners a fast, reliable, sustainable way to get around the city, helping to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality.

“The additional cycle and pedestrian facilities involved in the project will offer even more sustainable and active transport options.”

Furthermore, Social Democrats TD Rory Hearne, who represents the area, welcomed the announcement but added that delivery needs to be seen as soon as possible.

“People in Finglas and the surrounding area have expressed concern to me about the timeframe for the completion of this extension,” he said.

“The Government must now prioritise the delivery of this crucial infrastructure project by allocating more resources and bringing forward its completion date.”

