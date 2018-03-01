Are Stores Still Open And The Transport Suss In Dublin Today – What You Need To Know

Have to go somewhere this morning? Know what's on

The fierce blizzard has struck and looking out the window right now it's clear Ireland has gone full Artic.

With a national Status Red weather warning in place from now until 12pm tomorrow, people are urged to stay indoors and not to travel if possible.

But if you really have to leave the gaff this morning? Here's what should be open in Dublin and all the suss with public transport:

Shops and supermarkets open this morning:

Dunnes Stores confirmed they will not be opening across Ireland today, but will reopen tomorrow at 1pm.

Lidl is open until 3pm (but is monitoring the weather situation).

Aldi is currently open as normal, but will update customers on their social media sites if there are any updates.

Tesco will open from 9am-2pm and will update social media of any changes.

Luas:

Luas Red and Green lines will operate services from 5.30am with a frequency of 30 minutes until 12 noon. At 12 noon trams will be withdrawn with full suspension from 2pm.

Dublin Bus & Bus Eireann:

There are NO Dublin Bus or Bus Eireann services today. Local Link will not operate in Munster and Leinster. Most Private bus operators are advising they will not be operating.

DART and Irish Rail:

Full services (with expected delays) until 12pm. From 12-2pm services will wind down and no trains will operate until midday Friday.

