Armed Gardai remove youths from Luas after reports of firearm

Several youths were removed from a Luas on the red line on Thursday evening following reports of a gun on board the tram.

Armed Gardai responded to a call from a concerned passenger, who had reported that a young person travelling on the red line was in possession of a firearm.

When the Armed Response Unit arrived on the scene shortly before 8pm; they stopped the Luas, identified the group of youths and removed them from the tram in the Drimnagh area of south Dublin.

In footage posted on social media, Gardai can be seen forcing a young man to the ground in order to conduct a search.

Armed response unit just stopped my luas and swarmed around it with machine guns cause someone dodgy was on board ?? Commuting in Dublin always A1 for entertainment — aoife (@aoifeecr) November 21, 2019

The search confirmed that there had been no legitimate threat to passengers, with no gun found although there are suggestions that one of the youths had an imitation firearm.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

"A number of youths were travelling on the red line of the Luas, Thursday 21st November, 2019 when it was alleged that one youth was carrying a firearm," a Garda spokesperson said.

"Gardaí stopped the Luas at approximately 7.45pm and a number of youths were removed from the Luas.

"There was no firearm and investigations ongoing."