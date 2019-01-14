News

PIC: Weather Expert Who Predicted 'Beast From The East' Says "Heavy Snow And Disruption" Could Hit Ireland

He successfully predicted the red warning weather event last year hours before anyone else

Beast From East 2 0 Main

GET BREAD.

Even if you don't eat it don't like, just buy a loaf. No scrap that, buy 20 loaves, WE DON'T MAKE THE RULES JUST DO IT.

The whole country was left housebound in late February and early March of 2018 when Storm Emma and 'Beast From The East' hit our island.

And the person who successfully predicted that red warning weather event before anyone else, has said that Ireland is at risk of "heavy snow and disruption" could hit Ireland.

In a Facebook post, which can be found here, Midlands Weather Channel said that this was the chances of the beast returning...

"There has been much speculation over the past couple of weeks talking about an imminent return to Siberian like conditions in the same vain as those experienced during the infamous storm Emma last winter.

"However are such claims to be believed, and if so just when and how severe could such an outbreak really be?

"The short answer is that in all likelihood our weather is likely to become much colder during the second half of January and into February.

"The main culprit behind this transition is the development of a Sudden Stratospheric Warming event (which Lovin.ie covered last week and is well worth reading) which has occurred over the past ten days or so, fuelling the speculation about such a prolonged cold snap.

"At present it looks as though our winds will remain predominantly from a northwesterly direction over the coming week, resulting in lower temperatures and nighttime frosts, though snow won’t be an issue.

"It’s not until later in the month and through February that the risk of a more prolonged and severe cold spell becomes established, leading to a risk of some heavy snow and disruption.

"Given that this particular scenario is still some weeks away it’s almost impossible to quantify how severe such an event would be, however during similar events it’s the east and Midlands which typically bear the brunt of the snowfall and freezing temperatures, with perhaps the best example of such an event occurring was the winter of 2010.

"My advice would be to stay tuned over the coming week for further updates on this developing story in the weather world, changes are likely and as always I’ll do my upmost to be the first to let you know of any potentially disruptive winter weather on the horizon.

My kindest regards as always,

Cathal Nolan"

This comes after Met Eireann confirmed that temperatures will drop to -3 degrees this week and issued a warning about "widespread frost and ice."

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

