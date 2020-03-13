Beloved Dublin lunch spot announces permanent closure

A beloved Dublin lunch spot, Happy Food, has announced its permanent closure.

Situated at Yoga Hub on Camden Court, Dublin 2, the restaurant announced today that they will be closing their doors for good.

The popular eatery became known for serving top-quality plant-based food.

They said in a statement on their social media channels:

"It is with a heavy heart we share the news that Happy Food will no longer exist. We closed for the last time on Thursday."

They added, "Thank you so much to all our team and our customers. Wishing you all the best in the future."

As soon as the brief statement was posted, it became clear that the popular foodie spot would be sorely missed.

One Facebook user commented on the post, "This is so sad. We planned to visit you during our next Dublin trip this spring."

Another wrote, "had many a wonderful lunch there."

Meanwhile, Yoga Hub has announced its temporary closure. They took to their Instagram yesterday to write, "ll our Yogahub studios will close from tomorrow morning for at least one week. Classes will go ahead as scheduled this evening.

"If we plan on extending our closure due to recommendations we will post here so keep an eye out. All memberships will be suspended effective immediately."

This comes after yesterday's statement from Leo Varadkar ordering schools, colleges, cultural institutions and childcare centres to close until March 29. He also said that indoor gatherings of over 100 people and outdoor gatherings of over 500 people should be cancelled.

