Bewley's have gone viral due to €8.40 hot chocolate

Almost as much as a Temple Bar pint.

To say an overused phrase, Bewley’s café is an iconic location for a little treat and hot drink this time of year, a go-to spot for Dubliners and tourists alike amid Christmas shopping and socialising.

The space is never not bustling with people, and given the season, many of those customers are ordering a hot chocolate to get through the day. However, the price tag of a Bewley's hot chocolate has come into question, costing double what you might expect elsewhere.

If, like us, you drink hot chocolate like its water over the Christmas season then you may need to avoid this spot; Bewley’s is currently charging €8.40 for a hot chocolate in their Grafton Street spot.

Naomi O’ Leary posted a snap of her receipt on Twitter and captioned it, "a receipt causing shock on the family group chat".

Bewley’s Hot choc with whipped cream, chocolate shavings and marshmallows … 8.40 is expensive but it looks like a nice treat if that’s the kinda thing you like. Looks more like a dessert really! pic.twitter.com/RCgTwCd1yt — John Kennedy (@j_b_kennedy) November 30, 2023

The tweet quickly went viral after Naomi shared the photo with many users expressing their outrage at the ridiculous cost.

One said: "Seems pricy. Even allowing for table service and city centre location premiums. And I’m in the coffee business."

Another added: "I hope you got to keep the cup!"

A third shared, "‘Gross total’ is definitely an accurate description of that!"

While a fourth pointed out that you get more than just a standard hot chocolate for the price.

They wrote: "Hot choc with whipped cream, chocolate shavings, and marshmallows … 8.40 is expensive but it looks like a nice treat if that’s the kinda thing you like. Looks more like a dessert really!"

It may look great and taste even better, but I think I’ll stick to Butlers for my hot chocolate fix.

Where is the best spot to get (affordable) hot chocolate in Dublin?

