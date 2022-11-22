'Bigger and better than ever' new M&S Liffey Valley opens today

A new destination for the big shop of your dreams.

Just in time for picking up the bougie ✨few bits✨ for Christmas, the new and improved M&S Liffey Valley opened today. The new look store boasts a 25 percent bigger Foodhall, a wider, more local range of Irish produce, new digital shopping options, and ‘try-before-you-buy’ stations for coffee and wine. Essential when selecting the bottles to accompany Christmas dinner.

New additions to the Liffey Valley branch include the first checkout-free shopping service from a major retailer in Ireland (allowing you to scan and pay for your shop all using the M&S app), tasting stations dotted throughout the store for sampling while you shop (a casualty of the pandemic we're overjoyed to see returning), and a bigger and better bakery serving fresh bread throughout the day.

Customers can also look forward to a new The Butler’s Pantry patisserie counter and selecting their Christmas cheese and biscuits from a long self-service cheese barge. This is my first time hearing the words 'cheese' and 'barge' in the same sentence, but I know it's going to be a combo that just. makes. sense.

If you've got kids to keep entertained while browsing the aisles, there's also the new addition of interactive Percy the Pig and Colin the Caterpillar stations, with a talking Percy and moo-ing cows. A buzz.

The new M&S is open as of today for a browse!

Header image via Instagram/marksandspencerireland

