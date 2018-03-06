Blanchardstown Will Be A Lot Easier To Get To With This New Bus Route

The new route will link Blanchardstown and Naas via Maynooth

A new bus route that will link Naas and Blanchardstown has been confirmed.

The 139 service will run from IT Blanchardstown to Ongar, Leixlip, Maynooth, Rathcoffey, Clane, Sallins and Naas.

The service will come into effect on Monday March 12 and will be run by JJ Kavanagh & Sons.

There will be nine services each way, seven days a week, with first departures at 7:15am and last departures at 10:35pm.

A brand new bus route, the 139 will commence operation on Monday 12th March linking Naas and Blanchardstown #kildare #transport — Bernard Durkan TD (@BernardDurkanTD) March 5, 2018

NTA Chief Executive Officer Anne Graham said: "When analysing public transport in the north Kildare/west Dublin area, we came to the conclusion that there was a demand for a bus service that would link significant population and activity centres such as Naas, Maynooth and Blanchardstown."

"Thanks to the 139, moving along this corridor between these centres will now be easier than ever."

She added: "We also believe that the 139 will prove to be of great benefit to people all along the route whether they want to take a short journey or a long one, and with Leap fares starting at €2.10, it is a great value offering."



Fare and timetable information is available here.

READ MORE: You Can Now Get Five Guys Delivered To Your Home

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here