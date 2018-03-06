You Can Now Get Five Guys Delivered To Your Home

Back in 2016, Dubliners rejoiced as American burger chain Five Guys landed at the Dundrum Town Centre. Ever since, the restaurant has done a roaring trade as hungry shoppers flock the location to chow down on its famous burgers, sandwiches and milkshakes.

From now on though, there'll be little need to march all the way to the centre in order to get your fix as Just Eat has announced that it's teaming up with Five Guys to offer a delivery service right to your doorstep.

You can now order the incredible @FiveGuysIre Dundrum right to your door with Just Eat. Enjoy Burgers, Fries and their infamous Milkshakes delivered https://t.co/K4kO4pGyrU pic.twitter.com/DxnCefakjB — Just Eat Ireland (@JustEatIE) March 5, 2018

The service will be available seven days a week but unfortunately for most of us, Five Guys will only be delivering to those in the Dundrum area. Can't win 'em all, says you.

Amanda Roche Kelly, MD at Just Eat Ireland, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Five Guys and Manifesto at Home to the Just Eat platform. These restaurants now join our ever expanding and diverse food offering at Just Eat, which reflects our customers demand for convenience, changing lifestyle needs and cuisine choice. We look forward to maintaining the quality of food and service we provide our customers as we expand our restaurant partners and offer more and more choice as we move into 2018.”

