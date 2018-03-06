What's On Food

You Can Now Get Five Guys Delivered To Your Home

Great news!

Screen Shot 2018 03 06 At 10 22 40

Back in 2016, Dubliners rejoiced as American burger chain Five Guys landed at the Dundrum Town Centre. Ever since, the restaurant has done a roaring trade as hungry shoppers flock the location to chow down on its famous burgers, sandwiches and milkshakes.

From now on though, there'll be little need to march all the way to the centre in order to get your fix as Just Eat has announced that it's teaming up with Five Guys to offer a delivery service right to your doorstep. 

The service will be available seven days a week but unfortunately for most of us, Five Guys will only be delivering to those in the Dundrum area. Can't win 'em all, says you. 

Amanda Roche Kelly, MD at Just Eat Ireland, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Five Guys and Manifesto at Home to the Just Eat platform. These restaurants now join our ever expanding and diverse food offering at Just Eat, which reflects our customers demand for convenience, changing lifestyle needs and cuisine choice. We look forward to maintaining the quality of food and service we provide our customers as we expand our restaurant partners and offer more and more choice as we move into 2018.”

READ NEXT: Customers With These Names Can Get Free Pizza At The Bernard Shaw All Week

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

