Food and Drink

Customers With These Names Can Get Free Pizza At The Bernard Shaw All Week

Get your arse over there!

Screen Shot 2018 03 06 At 07 26 00

If you're lucky enough to be called Colm or Cara, you can get free pizza at the Bernard Shaw all this week. 

The Big Blue bus out the back will be serving up delicious pies between 3pm and 11pm every day. 

Their mostly organic menu features everything from goat's cheese to pear - check it out below. 

Pizzas

Plus Eatyard will be reopening this Thursday, so there's another reason to head to Richmond Street! 

READ NEXT: Eatyard Is Back Next Week And We're Properly Drooling Over The New Vendors

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
Customers With These Names Can Get Free Pizza At The Bernard Shaw All Week
Customers With These Names Can Get Free Pizza At The Bernard Shaw All Week
There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day
There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day
Elephant & Castle And 12 Other Dublin Restaurants Have 25% Off For Storm Emma Workers
Elephant & Castle And 12 Other Dublin Restaurants Have 25% Off For Storm Emma Workers
Best News Ever: A Hip-Hop Brunch Is Happening In Town For St.Paddy's Day
Best News Ever: A Hip-Hop Brunch Is Happening In Town For St.Paddy's Day
9 Cosy Spots In Dublin To Settle Into When The Weather Is Shite
9 Cosy Spots In Dublin To Settle Into When The Weather Is Shite
This Dublin Restaurant Is Giving Out FREE Bottomless Bubbly With Brunch Today
This Dublin Restaurant Is Giving Out FREE Bottomless Bubbly With Brunch Today
Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
All These Restaurants Are Open This Weekend - And Some Of Them Are Doing Great Deals
All These Restaurants Are Open This Weekend - And Some Of Them Are Doing Great Deals
This Is Hands Down My Favourite Restaurant In Dublin
This Is Hands Down My Favourite Restaurant In Dublin
Here Are Nine Unbelievable Places To Get Pizza In Dublin In 2018
Here Are Nine Unbelievable Places To Get Pizza In Dublin In 2018
Dublin Restaurants & Stores Have Suffered Through The Snow – Show Support This Sunday
Dublin Restaurants & Stores Have Suffered Through The Snow – Show Support This Sunday
10 Restaurants In Town That Are Open Today If You Want A Snow Storm Snack
10 Restaurants In Town That Are Open Today If You Want A Snow Storm Snack
Customers With These Names Can Get Free Pizza At The Bernard Shaw All Week
Food and Drink

Customers With These Names Can Get Free Pizza At The Bernard Shaw All Week
There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day
Food and Drink

There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day
Almost 1,000 People Are Planning To Gather At The Spire To Say "Wow" Like Owen Wilson
News

Almost 1,000 People Are Planning To Gather At The Spire To Say "Wow" Like Owen Wilson
Coppers Has Just Launched Its Very Own Range Of GAA Jerseys
Lifestyle

Coppers Has Just Launched Its Very Own Range Of GAA Jerseys

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
News

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
News

The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
Dublin

A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
Dublin Looting, The Army, Demolished Lidl And A Stolen Safe: Storm Emma Havoc
News

Dublin Looting, The Army, Demolished Lidl And A Stolen Safe: Storm Emma Havoc

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin