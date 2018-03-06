Customers With These Names Can Get Free Pizza At The Bernard Shaw All Week

Get your arse over there!

If you're lucky enough to be called Colm or Cara, you can get free pizza at the Bernard Shaw all this week.

The Big Blue bus out the back will be serving up delicious pies between 3pm and 11pm every day.

Their mostly organic menu features everything from goat's cheese to pear - check it out below.

Plus Eatyard will be reopening this Thursday, so there's another reason to head to Richmond Street!



