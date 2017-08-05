Eatyard Is Back Next Week And We're Properly Drooling Over The New Vendors

This is gonna be glorious...

Eatyard is finally back next weekend, and there are lots of new vendors on the bill as well as some old favourites.

Hungry customers can take their pick from an exciting array of stalls at the street food market, which can be found at 9-10 Richmond Street (beside the Bernard Shaw).

Doors reopen at midday on March 2, and after that the market will be open weekly from Thursday to Sunday.

There'll be a wing-eating challenge on Saturday, a free gig on Sunday and Carpool Karaoke taking place across the weekend.

But back to the vendors. Here's what's in store...

Box Burger

A post shared by Box Burger (@boxburgerbray) on Dec 26, 2017 at 4:56am PST

Just Wing It

A post shared by Just Wing It (@wingit_ie) on Aug 5, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

Veginity

A post shared by Veginity by Mark Senn (@veginitydublin) on Dec 22, 2017 at 6:39am PST

Kinara Kitchen

A post shared by Kinara Kitchen (@kinarakitchen) on Feb 16, 2018 at 10:36am PST

Blue Hare

A post shared by Blue Hare Eggs (@bluehareeggs) on Nov 20, 2017 at 4:54am PST

Ballsy

A post shared by Ballsy - Dublin (@ballsydublin) on Feb 16, 2018 at 9:42am PST

The Flour Artist

A post shared by Julie Reardon (@the_flour_artist) on Jan 16, 2018 at 3:48am PST

Kale & Coco

A post shared by K A L E + C O C O (@kaleandcoco_ie) on Feb 21, 2018 at 5:26am PST

See you there!

READ NEXT: These Four Dublin Restaurants Are Doing 2-for-1 Lunches Today and Tomorrow