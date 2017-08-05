Eatyard Is Back Next Week And We're Properly Drooling Over The New Vendors
This is gonna be glorious...
Eatyard is finally back next weekend, and there are lots of new vendors on the bill as well as some old favourites.
Hungry customers can take their pick from an exciting array of stalls at the street food market, which can be found at 9-10 Richmond Street (beside the Bernard Shaw).
Doors reopen at midday on March 2, and after that the market will be open weekly from Thursday to Sunday.
There'll be a wing-eating challenge on Saturday, a free gig on Sunday and Carpool Karaoke taking place across the weekend.
But back to the vendors. Here's what's in store...
Box Burger
Just Wing It
Veginity
Kinara Kitchen
Blue Hare
Ballsy
The Flour Artist
Kale & Coco
See you there!
