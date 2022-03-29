Booterstown's iconic Punch Bowl pub is up for sale

With furniture and fittings included.

The Old Punch Bowl, the iconic yellow pub at the "important intersection" of Rock Road and Booterstown Avenue has been put up for sale.

The well known rugby pub which overlooks Dublin Bay is available for purchase by private treaty.

The property extends to almost 1,000 sq.ft including the beer garden. The ground floor contains a 3,372 sq.ft retail space laid out with a number of "attractive rustic settings", and upstairs there's a private, self contained function room which can seat 40 people.

The Old Punch Bowl is directly opposite Booterstown Dart Station as well as being on one of the primary routes into town, and there are a number of offices within walking distance as well as the Tara Hotel - so plenty of loyal regulars as well as visiting tourists. It's also within easy driving distance of the Aviva Stadium and the RDS for the pre-match crowd.

The pub is being offered for sale to include an extensive inventory of furniture, fittings, and effects, and offers redevelopment potential for anyone looking to put their own stamp on it.

Viewings can be organised by appointment with traders JP Younge, and the price will be made available on application to the selling agent. Find out more HERE.

Header image via jpyounge.ie

