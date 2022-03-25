'This isn't goodbye' - The Pepper Pot to close their bakery stall temporarily

Just as we were getting used to smell of freshly baked bread wafting through Georges Street Arcade.

The Pepper Pot opened their bakery stall in George's Street Arcade last July, to the delight of myself and other Dublin foodies who've been longtime lovers of their tasty sambos and impressive collection of floral china.

Serving up all the classics enjoyed at The Pepper Pot cafe in Powerscourt Town Centre but with a more on-the-go vibe (for example, their pear, bacon and cheddar danish - a transportable recreation of their hugely popular sandwich made with the same ingredients), the bakery was an instant hit. However, for a number of reasons, the Pepper Pot team have made the decision to put a pause on their second location for the time being.

Their post on Instagram announcing the news reads:

We unfortunately have to take a hiatus from our stall at Georges Street Arcade. This is for many reasons but mainly because of staff shortages… Thank you to Joe and all the lovely stall holders. We’ve had a great time and have learnt loads. This isn’t goodbye though, we hope to reopen this small but mighty bakery again once things are less precarious , perhaps in a bigger location where we can provide coffee and bake onsite!

We hope to see the Pepper Pot bakery back up and running at a new location soon, and in the meantime, you can pick up all your favourite PP baked goods at their flagship cafe in the Powerscourt Centre.

Header image via Instagram/thepepperpotbakery

