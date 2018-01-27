News

Britney Tickets Are Already Being Resold For An Unbelievable Amount Of Money

Sickening

Britney

Tickets for Britney Spears's gig at the 3Arena this summer went on sale at 9am morning and sold out in mere minutes. 

Loads of fans were left disappointed, and even more so when they saw touts putting tickets up for resale straight away - at an insane mark-up. 

While ticket prices for Britney's August 20 concert started at €68.50 on Ticketmaster, they are now on sale on Seatwave (which is part of the same company) for up to €450. 

Screen Shot 2018 01 27 At 14 57 47

The cheapest ticket you can buy on the site at the moment is €150. 

This is not the first time something like this has happened with a big concert in Dublin, and people are pretty annoyed. 

We've really had enough of touts at this stage. 

READ NEXT: This Dublin Suburb Is Set To Get A Brand New Shopping Centre

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

News

Read More in News
Britney Tickets Are Already Being Resold For An Unbelievable Amount Of Money
Britney Tickets Are Already Being Resold For An Unbelievable Amount Of Money
Three Men Have Been Arrested Following A Robbery Of A Dublin Pharmacy
Three Men Have Been Arrested Following A Robbery Of A Dublin Pharmacy
An American Student Was Injured In Last Night's Shooting
An American Student Was Injured In Last Night's Shooting
This Dublin Suburb Is Set To Get A Brand New Shopping Centre
This Dublin Suburb Is Set To Get A Brand New Shopping Centre
BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
There's An Air Of Uncertainty About UCD's €3 Million Donation To Fund New Athletics Track
There's An Air Of Uncertainty About UCD's €3 Million Donation To Fund New Athletics Track
Woohoo - This City Centre Chopped Is Giving Away Free Salads Today
Woohoo - This City Centre Chopped Is Giving Away Free Salads Today
A Dublin College Is Having A 'Rodeo Penis' And 'Condom Olympics' Event Next Week
A Dublin College Is Having A 'Rodeo Penis' And 'Condom Olympics' Event Next Week
Dublin City Council Has Been Accused Of Discrimination - Because Of Plant Pots
Dublin City Council Has Been Accused Of Discrimination - Because Of Plant Pots
Major Rescue Operations Are Underway In Howth
Major Rescue Operations Are Underway In Howth
'Social Influencer' Reveals She Received Death Threats After Spat With Dublin Hotel Owner
'Social Influencer' Reveals She Received Death Threats After Spat With Dublin Hotel Owner
The DublinBikes Scheme Is Undergoing A MAJOR Expansion
The DublinBikes Scheme Is Undergoing A MAJOR Expansion
Three Men Have Been Arrested Following A Robbery Of A Dublin Pharmacy
News

Three Men Have Been Arrested Following A Robbery Of A Dublin Pharmacy
An American Student Was Injured In Last Night's Shooting
News

An American Student Was Injured In Last Night's Shooting
This Dublin Suburb Is Set To Get A Brand New Shopping Centre
News

This Dublin Suburb Is Set To Get A Brand New Shopping Centre
BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
News

BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Lifestyle

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
Food and Drink

OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
News

BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
This Grim Studio Apartment In Town For €1,300 A Month Has People Snappin'
Lifestyle

This Grim Studio Apartment In Town For €1,300 A Month Has People Snappin'

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin