Britney Tickets Are Already Being Resold For An Unbelievable Amount Of Money

Tickets for Britney Spears's gig at the 3Arena this summer went on sale at 9am morning and sold out in mere minutes.

Loads of fans were left disappointed, and even more so when they saw touts putting tickets up for resale straight away - at an insane mark-up.

While ticket prices for Britney's August 20 concert started at €68.50 on Ticketmaster, they are now on sale on Seatwave (which is part of the same company) for up to €450.

The cheapest ticket you can buy on the site at the moment is €150.

This is not the first time something like this has happened with a big concert in Dublin, and people are pretty annoyed.

Ì Feel sick, they're on Seatwave for 500 quid, despite ''not being available''. — Dave. (@DavidSmurph_B) January 26, 2018

Tryin all morning to get Britney tickets in either Dublin or London and not got them.. but they r on seatwave for double the price.. 😪 — TomThumb (@workhead1) January 27, 2018

If you got Britney tickets for Dublin and have already put them of @seatwave, for over double the price, I hope the money satisfies you. Missed out on @britneyspears & @DUALIPA tickets because of greedy people like you. — AIan (@AIanJM) January 27, 2018

We've really had enough of touts at this stage.

