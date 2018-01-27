This Dublin Suburb Is Set To Get A Brand New Shopping Centre

News

A new shopping and residential complex is on its way to Castleknock, containing several stores and a cafe as well as eight apartments and a medical centre. 

The €15m project was given the go-ahead in the High Court yesterday, The Journal reports. 

Lidl will be the anchor tenant and create 60 jobs, 30 of them permanent. 

The medical centre and other shops are also expected to hire about 30 people. 

Local objections have been raised to the plans, and the development was the subject of an appeal to An Bord Pleanála. 

Yesterday's ruling dismissed those objections and construction is due to start by April of this year. 

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

