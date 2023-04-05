Bull Island to be partially closed off to visitors

PSA for frequent Bull Island visitors.

A new visitor management scheme is set to come into effect on Bull Island at the end of the month, which requires dogs to stay on leads, and parts of the island to be closed off to the public.

This is an effort to conserve the island's wildlife and keep its animals' habitats intact. According to RTÉ News, the northern part of the island is home to seals and and the salt marsh provides a space for migratory birds to feed and roost. Therefore these areas of the island will be off limits to visitors from April 30th.

Advertisement

RTÉ reports that dogs will also have to be kept on a lead when in the dunes so as not to disturb ground nesting birds; there will be a separate part of the beach where dogs can run free off the leash outside of bathing hours, which will be clearly marked.

Bull Island sees approximately 2 million visitors a year, and is a popular spot amongst Dubliners and beyond. With multiple changing areas at the end of the wooden bridge and steps and rails leading down to the water, it is perhaps one of the most accessible swimming spots in the city. It boasts views of Poolbeg and Clontarf Promenade, making it a pretty serene experience for swimmers and non-swimmers alike.

Header image via Shutterstock

Advertisement

READ ON:

- 5 markets to check out in Dublin over April

- Lucan to welcome a new cocktail karaoke bar

- DCC announce a series of weekly markets on Moore Street