Two Popular Dublin Establishments In The Same Town Shockingly Close At The Start Of 2019

As we head into a new year, it should be full of hope and plenty of business for places in Dublin.

But sadly, that is not always the case and it's been confirmed that two businesses, within the same Dublin area have closed down at the start of 2019.

Cabinteely Life has said that Dandelion Hair Salon closed over Christmas and will remain permanently closed.



In a statement from their staff, it was said that staff members only found out recently that they would be out of a job.

“Sorry to be sharing this news, as staff members of Dandelion we are only after finding out this news ourselves this morning. Thank you to everyone for their custom over the years it has all been really appreciated. Dandelion Staff.”



As well as this, Las Tapas restaurant has also closed in the village. Despite this business closure, their restaurant in Greystones will remain in operation.

We can confirm that Las Tapas restaurant in Cabinteely Village has closed.