Camile Thai Become First Takeaway Chain In Europe To Move Towards 100% Compostable Packaging

It seems that everyone is becoming more environmentally conscious these days. And so we should be. We all have a part to play in looking after the planet, and that’s why we’re super excited that this fab takeaway is moving towards 100% compostable packaging.

Camile Thai have announced that they’re introducing more compostable packaging for their takeaway meals.

The healthy takeaway, which has 16 stores nationwide, announced the news last week on their Instagram, writing, “Sustainability is the clear way forward – we’re just here to make the path delicious.”

They are the first takeaway chain in Europe to make the move towards 100% compostable packaging and are investing 25% more into their packaging to ensure the amount of plastic they use drastically reduces. But they’ve promised that this won’t mean extra cost for customers, so don’t worry, you can still get stunning Thai food at fab prices.

Founder of Camile Thai Brody Sweeney celebrated the move and said he hopes other businesses take similar steps.

“We believe that by showing leadership in this area, we can encourage other businesses to follow suit, and make the move to compostables. We know we have a responsibility to our guests and the rest of the population, to take sustainability seriously, and make tangible steps, in our own small way, to leave our planet habitable for my grandchildren’s children and the generations to come.”