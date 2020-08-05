City centre restaurant 'speechless' at new guidelines

One of the city's most-loved restaurants, Las Tapas de Lola comes highly rated. However, as with most other establishments across the country, times are tough and they've been suffering at the hands of Covid-19.

Forced to adjust business in accordance with new guidelines, they're already serving at a reduced capacity and so news that they'd have to close up shop nightly at 11pm has not gone down well. Saying that they are "speechless" by the further restrictions, the team retweeted a message from Adrian Cummins, CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland.

Updating the public on the steps being taken following yesterday's announcement, Mr Cummins wrote:

"Following tonight's announcement by Government the Restaurants Association of Ireland @RAI_ie has sought an immediate & urgent meeting with Taoiseach @MichealMartinTD to discuss the decision / rational to close Restaurants & Pubs Serving Food at 11pm."

Labelling it "a new curve ball", staff at Las Tapas de Lola said that they will now be forced to rewrite their diary as the decision will wipe a further 25/30 per cent of business.

Speechless - a new curve ball - just trying to survive & keep to law & guidelines - can we just get on with it? Will have to rewrite diary & business as this will wipe a further 25/30% of our evening business as we lose a sitting (plus the 40% lost due to social distancing) 🤬 https://t.co/D8fr1xT8Iw — Las Tapas De Lola (@LasTapasDeLola) August 4, 2020

Not the only ones to disagree with the decision either as local Galway restaurateur JP McMahon also shared his reaction to the news, criticising the moove and commenting that the decision highlights the lack of Government understanding on the matter.

"Shocking news today from Government who have again demonstrated they do not understand the industry. Being empty at 11pm will mean last booking at 9:15. This means we will lose more bookings on the weekend. How are we supposed to survive? Still expected to pay full rent though."

Header image via Instagram/Las Tapas de Lola

