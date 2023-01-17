Restored Clerys clock unveiled ahead of department store's summer reopening

O'Connell Street welcomes back the iconic Clerys clock.

Landmark destination and department store Clerys has undergone a masterful restoration with the hopes of breathing new life into O’Connell Street.

While restoration of the Clerys Quarter will be completed within the next few weeks, the iconic Clerys clock is being unveiled today Tuesday 17th January. To celebrate, there will be a new free exhibition for Dublin tourists and locals alike. Clerys: The Archives will include documents, objects, and images to tell the story of the Dublin landmark.

It will present rescued artefacts dating back to 1847, images and tales of Clerys throughout the years, personal stories from the documentary ‘Under the Clock’ along with details of the dedicated skill and artistry that lay the foundations for the future of the building.

The exhibition runs from January 17th until January 31st. It opens Saturday to Wednesday between 12pm and 6pm, and Thursday to Friday between 12pm and 8pm.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Councillor Caroline Conroy says this of the exhibition:

“The Clerys building is an iconic Dublin landmark, and it is tremendous news for the city to see it restored to its full glory. The Clerys Exhibition, which opens today, charts the exceptional history of this building and its role in the centre of Dublin life for generations. Particular credit is due to the skilled craftspeople who have worked so painstakingly to renovate the building and to the owners for their efforts in bringing new life to this important landmark which will bring new retail, hospitality, and employment opportunities to the area.”

Dublin locals will remember that the Clerys department store closed down suddenly in the summer of 2015, leaving hundreds of staff without jobs. According to the Irish Times, the Quarter has been, "undergoing redevelopment since 2019 as a retail, office, bar and restaurant complex, as well as a hotel." Retail companies set to occupy the space include Flannels and H&M.

