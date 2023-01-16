Cheeky Rascal make 'difficult decision to no longer serve in Howth Junction'

The horse box announced the news "with heavy hearts"

It's been a bad weekend for coffee trailers. Cheeky Rascal announced their closure in Howth on the same day that 505 Coffee made a very similar announcement regarding their Loughlinstown location.

The coffee spot shared the news on Instagram, saying,

"It’s with heavy hearts that we announce our difficult decision to no longer serve in Howth Junction."

Cheeky Rascal has been in business for two and a half years, first setting up in June 2020. They thanked their loyal customers for all their support, acknowledging how successful horse-boxes became during the pandemic.

As with 505 Coffee, there is some good news. Cheeky Rascal isn't closing for good, it's just leaving the Howth Junction DART station. They ended their announcement by saying,

"This won’t be the end of Cheeky Rascal and we’re working on plans to continue serving in Suttonians during the weekend."

So not to worry D13 locals; Cheeky Rascal will be back in a location near you very soon.

Header image via Instagram/cheekyrascaldublin

