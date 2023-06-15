Climate action group deflate tyres of SUV 'gas guzzlers' in Dublin southside

The group left detailed notes for the affected drivers explaining their actions.

A series of SUVs in the south Dublin area have had their tyres deflated by a climate action group who branded the cars "gas guzzlers". The SUVs affected were left with a note from the group, with the title "ATTENTION - your gas guzzler kills".

They went on to explain the reason behind their actions, stating:

"We did this because driving around urban areas in your massive vehicle has huge consequences for others. Car companies try to convince us we need massive cars. But SUVs and 4x4s are a disaster for our climate. SUVs are the second-largest cause of global rise in carbon dioxide emissions over the past decade - more than the entire aviation industry."

I’ve had calls from constituents who last night had their tyres slashed in Churchtown by a supposed climate action group.



It’s now with the local Gardaí.



This thuggery is unacceptable, I’m hopeful the investigation can put a stop to this carry on but be vigilant. pic.twitter.com/NnQUFSGUpu — Neale Richmond (@nealerichmond) June 14, 2023

Advertisement

They continued to discuss the climate emergency, saying:

"According to the UN, millions of people are already dying from climate change-related causes - drought, hurricanes, floods, forced migration, starvation. So far, the impacts on you have probably been minimal. We need emergency action to reduce emissions immediately. We're taking actions into our own hands because our governments and politicians will not."

The group, who signed their post as "The Tyre Extinguishers", said that their actions were not personal against the driver, and was entirely about the car they drive.

This is not just happening in Ireland. According to 2022 article from The Guardian, the Tyre Extinguishers have been deflating tyres in the UK, US, and parts of Europe for well over a year.

Advertisement

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond took to Twitter to say he had received a number of calls from the constituents in the area, and that the local Gardaí were investigating.

Header images via Twitter / Neale Richmond

READ ON:

- A new vintage store has opened up in Temple Bar

Advertisement

- Food trend watch: Are dumplings Dublin's newest obsession?

- Popular toastie truck to open first brick and mortar in Cabinteely