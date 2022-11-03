Closure of Argos Stephen's Green announced

The store has struggled to return to pre-pandemic levels of business.

Argos has made the decision to close its Stephen's Green store after "struggling to regain a sufficient volume of sales" post-covid, the Irish Times reports.

The retailer has said the store will remain open for the busy Christmas season, but expects to be closed for good by summer 2023. A spokesperson for Argos told the Times that the company has already served notice on its lease and informed the 16 members of staff at its Stephen’s Green outlet of the closure. The spokesperson also said that Argos will now begin a consultation process with employees to explore options available to them, including re-deployment to other Irish Argos branches.

Commenting on the closure of the store, Argos property director Patrick Dunne said:

We understand this will be an unsettling time for those [employees] affected and we are supporting them in every way we can. We regularly review our property estate to ensure we can invest where it will have the greatest impact for our customers. The decision to close a store is never taken lightly.

In terms of Dublin city centre presence, the Argos in the Ilac Centre will remain open.

Elsewhere in the country, Argos of Kilkenny City will close in Spring of 2023. In a statement shared by KCLR, Argos said:

We regularly review our property estate and the decision to close a store is never taken lightly. The decision is based on a range of factors specific to the store, which is expected to close in Spring 2023.

Header image via Shutterstock

