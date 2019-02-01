A Traffic-Free College Green Is Being Trialled This Summer

Dublin City Council is planning to hold a series of summer events in the area

It looks like Dublin’s College Green will be going traffic-free this summer as part of a new trial by Dublin City Council.

Original plans to turn the city centre space into a pedestrian zone were rejected by An Bord Pleanála back in October over concerns it would have a “significant and negative” impact on bus passengers and taxis".

However, they agreed that the overall concept would “significantly enhance the area”.

Council officials are now discussing plans to trial the idea in order to showcase what a pedestrianised College Green plaza would actually look like and how it would work best.

The trial would likely run on selected Sundays between 7am and 7pm in July and August.

Brendan O’Brien of the Traffic Department told a meeting of the Transport Committee, “We don’t have any further details on it.”

“It’s just a proposal we’re working on, but we’re hoping to be able to bring that forward in July or August of this year.”

He added that a series of summer events at the plaza would show people “what College Green can do”.

Fianna Fáil councillor Frank Kennedy said, “What Dubliners want to see is this idea at its best, so we can make a proper assessment of what it’s going to be like and the benefits that are going to accrue from it.”

Main image via Dublin City Council

