PICS: This Is Dublin's Top Earning Airbnb And It's No Wonder Why

It's already booked out for 230 nights of this year already

Ever wanted to have a gawk at Dublin's top earning Airbnb without having to put your hand in your pocket?

Well, here's your chance.

Figures from AirDNA, an unofficial site that collects data of Airbnbs has revealed that Dublin's highest earning Airbnb gets €230,000 a year.

With money like that coming in, we wished we owned this house.

The 'Boutique Townhouse in the heart of Dublin' has six bedrooms and two bathrooms and can hold 15 people.

It was first listed on the site in July 2017 and at almost €500 a night, it has been booming ever since.

It is a stone's throw away from Stephen's Green in Dublin's City Centre and according to the figures, the townhouse is booked out for about 230 nights a year or in other words, at least eight months.

Let's take a look-see at what's inside:

You can see all of the pictures here.

The ad on the site tells you to

"Sink into facing couches for a cosy conversation next to a fireplace carved into an exposed stone wall.

"Sense the history occupying every corner of this former cobbler's workshop which has been carefully transformed by a designer's sensitive touch."

Host, Kevin, says that "It's my pleasure to share my space with anyone wishing to come and explore Dublin!”

And Kevin, thank you for sharing this beaut with us.

READ NEXT:PICS: Map Shows Astonishing Amount Of Airbnb's In Dublin And How Much The Owner Of Them Is Getting For It