News

PICS: Conor McGregor Got In A Spot Of Trouble In Dublin City Over The Weekend

The last thing he needs before his court appearance at the end of the month.

C Mc Gregor

Conor McGregor is due up in court in America at the end of the month and the less distractions before then, the better for the UFC fighter.

However, his name is once again in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

The Irish Daily Star reports that three of McGregor's cars were seized in Dublin City in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The three cars were taken at around 4am while McGregor and his partner, Dee Devlin, attended a party.

The cars are worth a combined total of around €300,000 and are pictured below in photos that were posted on Saturday night.

Vegas

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

The pair were attending a 30th birthday party on Harcourt Street while the Cadillac Escalade, Range Rover and Mercedes Benz were all seized.

It is being said that the three vehicles had no tax or insurance discs and are still being impounded in Inchicore.

In order to get it back, McGregor will have to provide proof of tax and insurance while also paying a release fee for the impound.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Bizarre CCTV Footage Shows Woman Spanking Herself In Dublin Café

On this week's podcast, a deep dive into Cheryl and Liam - age gaps, babies and in-laws. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

conor mcgregor Dublin city centre UFC Dee Devlin sport Dublin harcourt street Cars instagram,
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
PICS: Conor McGregor Got In A Spot Of Trouble In Dublin City Over The Weekend
PICS: Conor McGregor Got In A Spot Of Trouble In Dublin City Over The Weekend
A Garda Car Was Involved In A City Centre Collision With A Pedestrian Last Night
A Garda Car Was Involved In A City Centre Collision With A Pedestrian Last Night
Dublin Priest Reacts Strongly On Twitter To Marriage Statement By Irish Vatican Cardinal
Dublin Priest Reacts Strongly On Twitter To Marriage Statement By Irish Vatican Cardinal
Parking In These Popular Spots In Dublin Will Now Cost You 50% Less
Parking In These Popular Spots In Dublin Will Now Cost You 50% Less
IKEA About To Launch A Store At Famous City Centre Spot It Seems
IKEA About To Launch A Store At Famous City Centre Spot It Seems
Man Stabbed Number Of Times In Late Night Assault In Dublin
Man Stabbed Number Of Times In Late Night Assault In Dublin
Freshii Opening New Store In This Important Dublin Location On Thursday
Freshii Opening New Store In This Important Dublin Location On Thursday
PICS: Dublin Fire Brigade Has Issued A Warning About Tents Catching Fire
PICS: Dublin Fire Brigade Has Issued A Warning About Tents Catching Fire
Dublin Pub Say Accusations True As Overcharging Occured By Three Times The Amount
Dublin Pub Say Accusations True As Overcharging Occured By Three Times The Amount
These Dublin Children Told To Take A Weird Pledge For Confirmation
These Dublin Children Told To Take A Weird Pledge For Confirmation
Woman Died After Bizarre Fall In Freezer At Dublin Lidl It Has Been Revealed
Woman Died After Bizarre Fall In Freezer At Dublin Lidl It Has Been Revealed
PICS: Pantibar Stone-Throwing Culprit Posted About Attack Online Minutes Before It Took Place
PICS: Pantibar Stone-Throwing Culprit Posted About Attack Online Minutes Before It Took Place
Here Are The Stage Times For Queen's Marlay Park Gig Tonight
Entertainment

Here Are The Stage Times For Queen's Marlay Park Gig Tonight
Here's Where You Can Get Bottomless Pizza Every Sunday For Just €15 In The City
What's On

Here's Where You Can Get Bottomless Pizza Every Sunday For Just €15 In The City
PODCAST: A Deep Dive Into Cheryl and Liam - Age Gaps, Babies and In-Laws
Podcasts

PODCAST: A Deep Dive Into Cheryl and Liam - Age Gaps, Babies and In-Laws
A Garda Car Was Involved In A City Centre Collision With A Pedestrian Last Night
News

A Garda Car Was Involved In A City Centre Collision With A Pedestrian Last Night

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
Food and Drink

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Dublin

There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
Food and Drink

Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
PIC: Pantibliss Receives Greatest Gift Following Brick Incident In Pantibar's Window
Dublin

PIC: Pantibliss Receives Greatest Gift Following Brick Incident In Pantibar's Window

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group