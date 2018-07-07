PICS: Conor McGregor Got In A Spot Of Trouble In Dublin City Over The Weekend

The last thing he needs before his court appearance at the end of the month.

Conor McGregor is due up in court in America at the end of the month and the less distractions before then, the better for the UFC fighter.

However, his name is once again in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

The Irish Daily Star reports that three of McGregor's cars were seized in Dublin City in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The three cars were taken at around 4am while McGregor and his partner, Dee Devlin, attended a party.

The cars are worth a combined total of around €300,000 and are pictured below in photos that were posted on Saturday night.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jul 7, 2018 at 3:50pm PDT

Vegas A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jul 7, 2018 at 10:07am PDT

The pair were attending a 30th birthday party on Harcourt Street while the Cadillac Escalade, Range Rover and Mercedes Benz were all seized.

It is being said that the three vehicles had no tax or insurance discs and are still being impounded in Inchicore.

In order to get it back, McGregor will have to provide proof of tax and insurance while also paying a release fee for the impound.

