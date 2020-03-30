Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • News /

  • Contact tracing app for Irish smartphones could be rolled out in next 10 days

Contact tracing app for Irish smartphones could be rolled out in next 10 days

By Darragh Murphy

March 30, 2020 at 10:52am

Share:

Irish people could soon be able to utilise a contact tracing smartphone app which will allow them to determine if they may have come in contact with somebody with Covid-19.

The Health Service Executive revealed on Sunday that they are assisting in what has been described as "a cross-government effort in relation to a very important piece of technology."

The Sunday Business Post first reported on the development of the smartphone app in Ireland, with ongoing consultation with the Data Protection Commissioner in order to ensure that the app will observe strict GDPR regulations.

Set to be an opt-in service, the app will apparently use bluetooth to keep track of phones potentially coming into close contact with phones belonging to those who have contracted Covid-19.

Speaking at Sunday's media briefing, HSE head of communications Paul Connors said: "This is a cross-government effort in relation to a very important piece of technology in fighting Covid-19.

"It will alert people close to them. It will also provide really important information for people and it will feed back important information where people can. If they choose, provide information about their general state of well-being at a particular time and that will be fed back in for our epidemiological assessment as we go along.

"We're still working very closely with a number of agencies to help us get through some particular peculiarities such as GDPR.

"We're working very closely with the Data Protection Commissioner on that.

"It's likely it will be rolled out in the next ten days or so. And certainly is is an opt-in process for people."

Share:

Latest articles

LISTEN: Dublin Airport air traffic control's welcome message to flight with PPE supplies

How to make delicious honey glazed wings at home

Data shows huge drop in number of people visiting Dun Laoghaire pier this weekend

WATCH: Plane carrying personal protective equipment from China lands in Dublin

You may also love

LISTEN: Dublin Airport air traffic control's welcome message to flight with PPE supplies

WATCH: Plane carrying personal protective equipment from China lands in Dublin

Citywest Hotel to be used as isolation and step-down facility for people with Covid-19

PICS: The Aviva Stadium lights up in the colours of the HSE

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy