Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dáil to consider motion imposing harsher sentences for dog theft

By Sarah Finnan

January 25, 2021 at 4:12pm

Share:

Dog theft could soon carry tougher sentences in Ireland as the Dáil is to consider passing a motion that would allow for harsher penalties to be imposed. 

RTÉ reports that the Regional Group of TDs is calling on government to act quickly on the matter and introduce harsher penalties for dog theft. It comes after figures obtained from An Garda Síochána state that 244 dogs were reported stolen last year - a 16 per cent increase on the figures reported in 2019.

Currently covered as stolen property in the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001, Independent TD Denis Naughten has said that sentences don't account for the "emotional distress" that the theft of a family pet can have - calling for more "much stronger legislation" to be introduced.

As it stands, there is a maximum sentence of 10 years for the offences of theft and handling of stolen property, while the offence of possession of stolen property carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment.

Commenting further on the matter, TD Naughten said:

"We all know that pets are much more than property, they are very much part of a family in homes across our country; sometimes the only friend to someone who is isolated, the guide for someone who is blind or has other sensory issues, and this needs to be clearly reflected in much stronger legislation."

The motion is due to be brought before the Dáil this week.

READ NEXT: Locals are “livid” after discovery of illegal shebeen in Swords

Share:

Latest articles

PSA: Fleabag is coming to the RTÉ Player next month

Locals are "livid" after discovery of illegal shebeen in Swords

Help needed to reunite lost doll with owner 

Tougher sanctions to see holidaymakers potentially fined on way to airport

You may also love

Locals are "livid" after discovery of illegal shebeen in Swords

Tougher sanctions to see holidaymakers potentially fined on way to airport

"Close to Easter" before most children return to school

Gardaí discover illegal Shebeen in North Dublin

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.