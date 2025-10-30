Search icon

30th Oct 2025

Dame Street closed as Gardaí attend scene of ‘serious collision’

Ava Keady

The incident occurred overnight.

Dame Street is closed as Gardaí attend scene of a ‘serious collision’.

The city centre street is closed between Parliament Street and South Great George’s Street with diversions in place until further notice due to an incident overnight.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision that occurred on Dame Street, Dublin 2, today.

“The incident occurred at approximately 1.45am. A section of Dame Street remains closed at this time and there are local diversions in place.

“Road users are asked to take alternative routes if possible.”

More to follow…

Topics:

breaking news,Dublin

