DCC to offer free Christmas tree disposal service

Wondering what to do with your mangy Christmas tree now that it's fulfilled its Christmas destiny?

Not to be a downer, but now that Christmas is sadly over, it won't be too long before you're wondering what to do about that rapidly decaying tree. While you still have another week or so before you truly have to think about it, the DCC are offering a tree disposal service which ensures the trees will be recycled.

According to their website,

"Dublin City Council will provide a free Christmas tree disposal service at a selection of bring centres, civic amenity sites and local drop off points from 6th to 22nd January 2023. All trees will be recycled for use as compost and wood chips."

Dublin Fire Brigade are also encouraging people to use this service, urging people to resist the temptation to chop the wood for fire.

Please use services like this in the New Year.



Don't be tempted to cut your tree up for fire wood. It will not be seasoned and will not burn, it will also contribute to lining your chimney. https://t.co/YzI4ZtsJfD — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) December 20, 2022

Recycling Centres for Christmas Tree Disposal

There are several recycling facilities across the county. You can find them below.

Oscar Traynor Road Bring Centre, Oscar Traynor Road, Dublin 5

Collins Avenue Bring Centre, Collins Avenue Extension, Dublin 9

Grangegorman Bring Centre, Grangegorman Road Upper, Dublin 7

Rathmines Bring Centre, Gullistan Terrace, Dublin 6

Windmill Road Bring Centre, Windmill Road, Dublin 12

Ringsend Civic Amenity Site, Pigeon House Road, Dublin 4

There are also some drop-off points around Dublin too.

Liffey Gaels GAA Club, Sarsfield Road, Kilmainham, Dublin 8

Sandymount Strand Car Park, Strand Road, Dublin 4

Clontarf Promenade Car Park, Clontarf Dublin 3*

Mellowes Park Depot, Mellowes Road, Finglas, Dublin 11

Albert College Park, Whitehall, Dublin 9

Croke Park will also be accepting trees for recycling, between the 4th and 6th January, and the 9th and 13th of January. Those wishing to avail of this service can do so by accessing the St. Joseph's Avenue entrance.

You can find the opening hours for each of these drop-off points and recycling centres HERE.

In the mean-time, enjoy that Christmas tree; you still have some time to soak up the festive cheer.

Header images via Shutterstock

