New Docklands Apartments Will Cost €3,700 A Month To Rent

A new apartment building in Dublin’s docklands is renting out its new units for an eye-watering €3,700 a month.

The Opus building, part of the Six Hanover Quay development, is launching its 120 apartments this week and a quarter of those have already been let.

The building, located across from the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre at Grand Canal Dock, features mainly two-bed apartments at €3,700 a month along with a number of four-bed penthouses.