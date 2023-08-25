Dogs Trust to host memorial walk to honour past pups at Malahide Castle

I'm not crying, you are.

On September 30th, Dogs Trust will launch its inaugural memorial walk, "The Big Paws" at Malahide Castle, a joyous day to reflect and celebrate our pets, both past and present.

The walk is a time to take "paws" and remember the the pups in our lives that are no longer with us, whilst also helping to raise money for the Dogs Trust.

Dogs Trust describes the unique grief that is losing a pet on their website:

"The hardest part about owning a dog is that their lifetimes are far too brief. We all know this; and we do it anyway. Because the thought, or pain, of losing them is overshadowed by the purest joy and love they bring to our lives. "When that day comes, the loss can leave a void, and the feeling can be overwhelming. You’ve not just lost a dog, you’ve lost a member of your family, your best friend. Their pawprint is left on your heart, forever. A love like this deserves to be celebrated."

You can purchase tickets for The Big Paws on the Dogs Trust website. Adult tickets cost €20, while child and OAP tickets cost €5. You don't have to pay to bring along a dog, but selecting a free dog ticket lets the organisers know your dog is safe to attend.

