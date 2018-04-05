News

Dozens Of Students Are Sleeping On The Streets Tonight In Protest At Rent Hikes

They marched from DCU earlier today...

Screen Shot 2018 04 05 At 19 10 06

Dozens of DCU students are staging a sleep-out tonight in protest at a 27% rise in accommodation fees for the next academic year.

This afternoon, the students marched from the university to Shanowen residence in Whitehall and now plan to sleep outside the building this evening. 

Students' Union President Niall Behan told the Irish independent that a petition has already gained thousands of signatures and the protest comes after a 'lack of comment' from Shanowen.

'The campaign has gained 18,000 signatures on the petition, the support of the USI and every Students' Union in the country and dozens of politicians and Irish influencers.

'The accommodation was purpose built for student housing so therefore the developers received grants and tax breaks in order to make it affordable.'

DCU Student Union is calling for legislation to protect students from being exploited further in the future.

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

