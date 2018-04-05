Dozens Of Students Are Sleeping On The Streets Tonight In Protest At Rent Hikes

Dozens of DCU students are staging a sleep-out tonight in protest at a 27% rise in accommodation fees for the next academic year.

This afternoon, the students marched from the university to Shanowen residence in Whitehall and now plan to sleep outside the building this evening.

Students' Union President Niall Behan told the Irish independent that a petition has already gained thousands of signatures and the protest comes after a 'lack of comment' from Shanowen.

'The campaign has gained 18,000 signatures on the petition, the support of the USI and every Students' Union in the country and dozens of politicians and Irish influencers. 'The accommodation was purpose built for student housing so therefore the developers received grants and tax breaks in order to make it affordable.'

DCU students are staging a protest and sleep-out at the Shanowen residences beside the campus after owners announced a 27% rent increase to almost 9000 for a 9 month lease @rtenews pic.twitter.com/YEBSi84HRO — Samantha Libreri (@SamanthaLibreri) April 5, 2018

Big Cheer from students on the #ShanowenSleepout as they are mentioned on the SixOne @rtenews. Fair play to those sleeping out tonight! #shanowenshakedown pic.twitter.com/RvS4xhV4mv — Cathal Haughey (@Cathal_Haughey) April 5, 2018

#ShanowenShakedown protestors outside Shanowen, students will NOT stand for this anymore. pic.twitter.com/7iQdLj8nYz — Sarah O'Dwyer (@sarahodwyer97) April 5, 2018

DCU Student Union is calling for legislation to protect students from being exploited further in the future.

